James A. Wensauer age 70, of Comfrey, MN died on September 1, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester, MN. Visitation will be on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 11 am to 1 pm at the St. Mary's Catholic Church, Sleepy Eye. Funeral Service will be held at the St. Mary's Catholic Church, Sleepy Eye, on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 1:00 pm following COVID-19 rules and regulations. The clergy will be Father Mark Steffl. Arrangements are with the Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye, MN.
