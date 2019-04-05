|
James H. Frederickson, 75, of New Ulm, died on April 2, 2019, at Oak Hills Living Center in New Ulm. Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Interment will be at the New Ulm Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye. On line condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
James Howard Frederickson was born on May 2, 1943 in Sleepy Eye, to Arden and Annette (Bassett) Frederickson. He grew up in Sleepy Eye and graduated from St. Mary's High School in 1961. He served in the United States Army and was honorably discharged in August of 1964. Jim worked at 3M for 35 years, retiring January 1, 2000.
He is survived by his wife, Linda of 52 years; two children: James (Melissa), grandchildren, Evan and Olivia Frederickson of Saint Cloud, Christina Frederickson (Don Eitel), grandchildren, Noah and Erik Eitel of Roseville; mother, Annette Johnson of Sleepy Eye; sisters: Brenda (Mike) Walden, Karen (Ken) Schaefer and Karolyn Marks. He was preceded in death by his father, Arden in January of 1951, brothers: Jon and Bruce Frederickson and stepfather Neil Johnson.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Apr. 5 to Apr. 10, 2019