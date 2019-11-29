|
James R. Gulbrandson, 77, of New Ulm, died Thursday, Nov. 27, 2019 at his home. A memorial visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., on Friday, Dec. 6, at Minnesota Valley Funeral Home – NORTH Chapel in New Ulm. To leave an online condolence for his family, or to sign the guestbook, go to: www.mvfh.org.
James Robert Gulbrandson was born on Nov. 18, 1942 in Hanska to Omar and Rose (Sperl) Gulbrandson. He graduated from St. Mary's High School in Sleepy Eye in 1960. After graduation, James enlisted in the US Navy. He served as a radio operator on the USS Chanticleer from 1960-1963. His time on the Chanticleer took him to San Diego, Pearl Harbor, Vietnam, Japan and the Philippines. After his honorable discharge from the Navy, James spent the next 25 years working at 3M in New Ulm and Hutchinson. He then went on to work at Catholic Aid Insurance and at the Metropolitan Airport Commission, before retiring in 2004. James enjoyed researching family history and genealogy, baseball, golfing, and spending time with his grandchildren. In his younger years he also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and coaching youth baseball.
James is survived by his son, Eric (Jennifer) Gulbrandson of Blaine; two grandchildren: Ethan and Emma Gulbrandson; sisters: Florence (Ron) Metzen and Carol Fischer; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Nov. 29 to Dec. 6, 2019