|
|
James R. Seifert, DDS, loving father, grandfather and husband, passed away July 18, 2019 after a short illness. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m., on Saturday, July 27, at the Divine Providence Community Home Chapel in Sleepy Eye. Monsignor John Richter will celebrate the Mass, and a private committal service will happen in the New Ulm Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., on Friday, July 26 at Minnesota Valley Funeral Home-North Chapel in New Ulm. The visitation will continue from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., on Saturday at the Divine Providence Community Home Chapel in Sleepy Eye. To leave an online condolence for his family, or to sign the guestbook, go to: mvfh.org. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested for the Divine Providence Employee Endowment Fund.
Dr. Jim was born April 16, 1923 in New Ulm to Dr. Otto and Hedwig Marti Seifert. He graduated from Holy Trinity High School in 1941, attended the University of Notre Dame, enlisted in the Army in WWII and graduated from the University of Minnesota Dental School in 1947. He was recalled into service in the Air Force during the Korean War and spent several years in Biloxi Mississippi and Germany. The most fortunate event in his life was the meeting and eventual marriage to Jane Frances Sullivan of Springfield on Dec. 28, 1948. After a brief association with his Uncle Arthur Seifert, Dr. Jim established a dental practice for 45 years in New Ulm while he and Jane raised five children as well as a niece and nephew, Colleen and Tim Sullivan. Beyond family and dentistry, Dr. Jim loved the City of New Ulm and the value of public service, which led to decades of service as Mayor, a member of the City Council, Public Utilities Commission, and Police Commission. He, along with many others who had a similar vision, helped modernize and improve the City from 1960-1980. Throughout his time in local politics and regardless of the issue, Dr. Jim displayed an unwavering respect for the public and those who served with him. He was member of the 4th Degree Knights of Columbus, the Rotary Club, the Sertoma Club (recipient of the Service to Mankind award), a lifelong member of St. Mary's parish and a lay representative to the National Council of Catholic Bishops. Dr. Jim was the founding leader of the Alexander Berghold Memorial on 5th North St. He believed Fr. Berghold was the most important figure in the history of New Ulm.
He is survived by his five children: Ellen (Jay) Vancura, John (Karen), Mary (Mark) Mackmiller, Jim (Jan) and Roberta (Steve) Klar, 10 grandchildren and five great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Jane; his parents: Otto and Hedwig, his brothers: Joseph, Otto Jr. and Richard and sisters: Muriel, Marie Reichel, and Dorothy Savchuck.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from July 19 to July 24, 2019