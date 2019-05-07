Home

Sturm Funeral Homes - Sleepy Eye
301 3rd Avenue S.W.
Sleepy Eye, MN 56085
(507) 794-5221
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Matthew's Lutheran Church
Evan, MN
View Map
Service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Matthew's Lutheran Church
Evan, MN
View Map
James "Waggy" Wegner


James "Waggy" Wegner Obituary
James "Waggy" Wegner 59, of Evan, died following a short battle with cancer on May 2, 2019, at Sleepy Eye Care Center in Sleepy Eye. Visitation will be on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 9:30 a.m., to 11 a.m., at the St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, Evan. Service will be held at the St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, Evan, on Saturday, May 11, at 11 a.m. Interment will be at the Home Cemetery in Sleepy Eye. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye. On line condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
James was born on Oct. 23, 1959 to Edgar and Alice Wegner in Sleepy Eye. He attended grade school in Evan and graduated in 1978 from Sleepy Eye Public High School. During high school and after graduation he worked at the Holiday gas station in Sleepy Eye. He also worked for many years at Coleman in Springfield as a welder. James was married to Eileen Sellner in 1988. He spent his entire life in the Evan area. James was a big fan of country music with Waylon Jennings being his favorite singer. Waggy loved showing off his restored classic Super Bee and Chevy convertible. He enjoyed Nascar, Karoke, camping, fishing, wildlife and the outdoors. He took many cruises down by the river. His family, friends and neighbors will miss hearing him tell his very detailed stories and jokes!!
James is survived by his sisters: Jeanette (Michael) Crouch, Lauraine Sowers and June Streich all of Sleepy Eye; nephews, nieces, cousins and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers-in-law, Kenny Streich and Stan Sowers.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from May 7 to May 11, 2019
