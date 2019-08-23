|
|
Janice Buegler, 75, of Sleepy Eye, died Nov. 12, 2018, at New Ulm Medical Center. Memorial Service will be held at the Sturm Funeral Home, Sleepy Eye Chapel, on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at 11 a.m. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home. The clergy will be Rev. Dr. Gerhardt Miller. Reception to be held at the Railway Bar & Grill following the service. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Janice Buegler was born on April 16, 1943, in Rochester, to Fredrick and Alma (Rueb) Wacker. She grew up and attended school in Rochester. Janice married Richard Buegler on July 30, 1966, at the United Methodist Church in Kasson. Richard and Janice lived in Lonsdale from 1968 until 1970 and then returned to Kasson from 1971 until 1990. They moved to Sleepy Eye in 1990. Janice did accounting/bookwork for Buegler Trucking and Mink Feeds, was cashier at Jackpot, worked at AUI/Norwood, MRCI, MBW and was a paraprofessional at Sleepy Eye Elementary. She was a Girl Scout Leader, Sunday school teacher, and President of Kasson Chamber of Commerce from 1985 until 1986. She enjoyed needlepoint, knitting and horses.
She is survived by daughter, Michelle Janice Johnson of Sleepy Eye; siblings: Ursula (Alfred) Thedens of Rochester, Virginia Nitardy of St. Paul, Betty (Frank) Schmitt of Fort Meyers, Fla., Norman Wacker of Ainsworth, Iowa, Paul Wacker of Colorado Springs, Colo., Doraine (Terry) Fieck of Lake Stevens, Wash., Sheryl (Ron) Theel of St. Charles, Mo., Robert (Sharon) Wacker of Fort Collins, Colo., and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard; siblings: Fredrick Wacker, Jr., Frank Wacker, Norma Sheppard, Marge Lee; brother-in-law, Duane Buegler; and her sister, Ruth Murray, who passed this February.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Aug. 23 to Aug. 27, 2019