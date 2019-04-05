|
Jason Lorenzen, 50, of Springfield, died on Sunday, March 10, 2019. A Celebration of Life was held at the Springfield Golf Course in Springfield on Saturday, March 16. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in Springfield. On line condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Jason Don Lorenzen was born in Grafton, N.D., on May 1, 1968. He graduated from St. Thomas High School and went on to earn his Farm Tractor Mechanics Degree and worked for various John Deere Companies. He was employed at Kibble Equipment for the past 15 ½ years, recently becoming store manager at the Sleepy Eye location. He loved working for the company and loved his Kibble family. Jason and Kris were united in marriage on Feb. 24, 2007 in Springfield. He enjoyed spending time with his family, riding his Harley, football, throwing darts, and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He had a contagious personality and always lived life to the fullest. He touched so many lives and gave us all so many wonderful memories.
He is survived by his wife, Kristen Lorenzen of Springfield; children: Erin Lorenzen of Las Vegas, Nev., Noah Lorenzen of Wilmington, Del., and Seth Lorenzen of Springfield; step-children: Alexis Huiras of New Ulm and Brooke Huiras of Watertown, S.D; sisters: Jeri (Jeff) Schmidt of Buffalo, Jo (Mike) Thorson of Austin, and Peggy Corneillie of Austin; grandmother, Margaret Robinson of Thompson, N.D; father and mother-in-law - Marlin and Diane Olson; brother-in-law Scott Olson; sister-in-law Megan Olson; many aunts, uncles, and nieces and nephews. Jason was preceded in death by his parents: Oscar and Judith Corneille; brother, Jeff Lorenzen; sister, Janelle Lorenzen; and grandfather Elmer Robinson.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Apr. 5 to Apr. 10, 2019