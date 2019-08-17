|
Jeremy J. Reinarts, 37, of Sleepy Eye, died Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019 at his home. A graveside service with full military honors will be at 11 a.m., on Thursday, Aug. 22, at Home Cemetery – Soldier's Rest Section in Sleepy Eye, with Pastor Nate Luong officiating. Following the committal, friends and family are invited to the Serviceman's Club in Sleepy Eye at 12 noon. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 21 at the Minnesota Valley Funeral Home-SOUTH Chapel in New Ulm. To leave an online condolence for his family, or to sign the guestbook go to: www.mvfh.org
Jeremy Joseph Reinarts was born Oct 14, 1981 in New Ulm to Kevin and Joan (Willis) Reinarts. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Mary's Church in Sleepy Eye. Jeremy graduated with the Class of 2000 from Sleepy Eye High School. He studied at St. Cloud Technical School and Minnesota State University in Mankato. Jeremy joined the Minnesota Army National Guard in 2001. He deployed twice with the 125 FA from St. James/St Peter, including a 16 month deployment in Iraq. In 2007 he transferred to the 175th FSC in Appleton where he was promoted to Sergeant. He was incredibly proud of his 13 years in the military and like so many veterans he struggled with reintegration. Jeremy had various jobs around Sleepy Eye including many years working for Jon Petermann Farms and most recently the manager of the Sleepy Eye Arena. He also coached little league baseball and was proud of his team's second place finish this year. He loved to golf, play hockey, hunt and fish, especially ice fishing on Sleepy Eye Lake. Jeremy's greatest joy came from spending time with his son Wyatt. He will be missed by all the lives he touched.
Jeremy is survived by his son, Wyatt Reinarts of Sleepy Eye; his dad, Kevin (Tammy Schenk) Reinarts of Sleepy Eye; his mom, Joan (Shawn) Stanford of New Ulm; his sister, Amanda Reinarts of Mankato; grandparents: Gladys Reinarts of Sleepy Eye and Dick and Jeanne Willis of Hanska; along with many aunts, uncles and cousins in the area. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Lester Reinarts and Pearl Willis.
