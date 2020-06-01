Jerome Koll, 89, of North Mankato, formerly of Sleepy Eye, died on May 28, 2020, at Oak Terrace Assisted Living in North Mankato. A private mass for family only will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church-Sleepy Eye. The clergy will be Msgr. Eugene Lozinski. Interment will be at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Sleepy Eye. Military rites by the Sleepy Eye Honor Guard. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Jerome "Choke" Koll died peacefully Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Oak Terrace of North Mankato where he resided for the last two and a half years. Choke was born on July 11, 1930 in Elrosa, to Herman and Cecilia (Reding) Koll. He grew up on the family farm in Morgan, and graduated from Morgan High School in 1948. He married Marian Martinka on Oct. 22, 1951 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Sleepy Eye. Together they raised four children. Choke was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. He played semi-pro baseball in Sleepy Eye in the 1950's, and he loved to golf. Choke could often be found on the links at the Sleepy Eye golf club where he was a member for many years. He was retired from Bruggemann John Deere where he worked for 41 years. A proud member of St. Mary's Parish, Choke was part of the Knights of Columbus, a member of the American Legion Post 0007, and served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1951-1953. Along with golf, Choke enjoyed watching Minnesota sports teams, spending time with family, and being a member of the "clean plate club". Choke was a strong, wise man who was loved by many.
Jerome is survived by his children: Tom (Karen) of Oakdale, Lynette (John) Lundgren of North Mankato, Dean (Liz) of Glenwood Springs, Colo., and Kayla (Ken) Hanus of Chanhassen; four grandchildren: Jeff (Emily), Katie (Ryan), Emilie (Carl), and Ali; one step great-grandson, Carson; sisters: Delores Rothmeier and Mary Lou Mathiowetz; brother, Leroy; sister-in-law, Hazel Koll; and brother-in-law, Emil Martinka. He was preceded in death by his wife of almost 60 years, Marian; his parents; parents in-law, brothers: Leo (Gertrude), Ray (Agnes), Eddie (Florence), and Roman; sisters: Loretta (Aloys) Heiderscheidt, Florence (Clarence) Weber and Dorothy (Ernie) Kalkhoff; sisters-in-law, Margaret (Stan) Schnobrich, and Mildred Martinka, and brother-in-law, Sylvester (Lucille) Martinka.
Jerome "Choke" Koll died peacefully Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Oak Terrace of North Mankato where he resided for the last two and a half years. Choke was born on July 11, 1930 in Elrosa, to Herman and Cecilia (Reding) Koll. He grew up on the family farm in Morgan, and graduated from Morgan High School in 1948. He married Marian Martinka on Oct. 22, 1951 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Sleepy Eye. Together they raised four children. Choke was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. He played semi-pro baseball in Sleepy Eye in the 1950's, and he loved to golf. Choke could often be found on the links at the Sleepy Eye golf club where he was a member for many years. He was retired from Bruggemann John Deere where he worked for 41 years. A proud member of St. Mary's Parish, Choke was part of the Knights of Columbus, a member of the American Legion Post 0007, and served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1951-1953. Along with golf, Choke enjoyed watching Minnesota sports teams, spending time with family, and being a member of the "clean plate club". Choke was a strong, wise man who was loved by many.
Jerome is survived by his children: Tom (Karen) of Oakdale, Lynette (John) Lundgren of North Mankato, Dean (Liz) of Glenwood Springs, Colo., and Kayla (Ken) Hanus of Chanhassen; four grandchildren: Jeff (Emily), Katie (Ryan), Emilie (Carl), and Ali; one step great-grandson, Carson; sisters: Delores Rothmeier and Mary Lou Mathiowetz; brother, Leroy; sister-in-law, Hazel Koll; and brother-in-law, Emil Martinka. He was preceded in death by his wife of almost 60 years, Marian; his parents; parents in-law, brothers: Leo (Gertrude), Ray (Agnes), Eddie (Florence), and Roman; sisters: Loretta (Aloys) Heiderscheidt, Florence (Clarence) Weber and Dorothy (Ernie) Kalkhoff; sisters-in-law, Margaret (Stan) Schnobrich, and Mildred Martinka, and brother-in-law, Sylvester (Lucille) Martinka.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Jun. 1 to Jun. 8, 2020.