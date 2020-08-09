Joan C. Haas of North Mankato passed away on Tuesday August 4th at her home surrounded by her family. Private family services will be held at a later date. Arrangements with Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye, MN.

Joan was born on November 24, 1939 and worked as a registered nurse at Watonwan Memorial Hospital in St. James and later St. Peter Regional Treatment Center retiring in 2005.

She is survived by her husband, Rich Haas of North Mankato, daughters, Kari (Kim) Hanson of Mankato, Kathy Hjelmer of St. James, Denise Haas of Dallas, TX, sister, Junell (Richard) of Prior Lake and brother, Luverne (Betty) Pagenkoph of Mora.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store