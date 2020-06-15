Joann A. Brown 95, of Sleepy Eye, formerly of Sanborn, died on June 12, 2020 at the Sleepy Eye Care Center. Funeral Service will be held at Zion Lutheran Church, Sanborn on Wednesday, June 17, at 11 a.m., Visitation will be on Wednesday from 9:30 to 11 a.m., at the church. The clergy will be Pastor Chris Cordes. Interment will be at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Sanborn. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com. In lieu of flowers the family would prefer memorials be made to Country Side Apartments, Sleepy Eye Care Center, St.John's Ev. Lutheran Church, Sleepy Eye or Zion Luther Church, Sanborn.
Joann was born on Sept. 6, 1924 in Sanborn, to Hugo and Elsie (Kosel) Yackel. She attended Sanborn High School, graduating in 1942. Joann married Ivan Brown on March 7, 1943 at Zion Lutheran Church in Sanborn. They farmed until 1977. She cooked at the Roost from 1979-1987 and also cooked at Sanborn Cafe and the golf course in Sanborn. She worked at the Lamberton Nursing Home for three years and Coleman Powermate in Springfield for 6 years cleaning with Ivan. Joann enjoyed cooking, canning, baking cookies and pies, playing cards, gardening and flowers, old time music and spending time with her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Joann is survived by her children: Phyllis Wersal of Nevada City, Calif., Sydney (Millie) Brown of Sanborn, Julie (Brian) Cook of Sleepy Eye; grandchildren: Greg Wersal, Nina Sanford, Tina Kastner, Matt Brown, Sara Connelly, Caleb Brown, Becky Peterson, B.J. Cook, Drew Cook; 18 great-grandchildren; 13 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ivan in 2001; son-in-law, Lenny Wersal and siblings: Marian Essig Gene Yackel, Donald Yackel, Leslie Yackel and Marvelle Ritchey.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Jun. 15 to Jun. 22, 2020.