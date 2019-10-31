|
|
JoAnn M. Oleson 68, of Sleepy Eye, passed away peacefully on Oct. 23, 2019, at Sleepy Eye Care Center. Visitation will be on Friday, Nov. 8, from 4 to 7 p.m., at Sturm Funeral Home, Sleepy Eye and will continue on Saturday from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m., at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Sleepy Eye. Service will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Sleepy Eye, on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at Home Cemetery in Sleepy Eye. Reception to follow in the church social room. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
JoAnn M. Oleson was born on Dec. 3, 1950 in Sleepy Eye, the daughter of Engelbert and Evelyn (Mickelson) Moldan. JoAnn grew up on a farm near Comfrey and attended Japanese Martyrs Catholic School. JoAnn graduated from Comfrey Public High School in 1968. On Feb. 4, 1972 she married Leland "Pete" Oleson in Sleepy Eye. JoAnn worked at the Orchid Inn, Del Monte, BIC and KRAFT Foods as a guard. The job JoAnn enjoyed the most was being a homemaker. JoAnn was a devoted wife and an amazing mother and grandmother. She enjoyed gardening, going to Jackpot Junction and spending time at the cabin with her family. She also enjoyed fishing and watching the Minnesota Twins. JoAnn's greatest joy was being with her five grandchildren. She loved to bake and cook with them and watch them in their activities.
She is survived by her husband, Leland "Pete" Oleson of Sleepy Eye; children: Eric (Connie) Oleson of Mankato, Heather (Travis) Stoks of Lino Lakes; grandchildren: Carter and Caden Oleson, Gracie, Greta and Garrett Stoks; sisters: LeAnn Schewe of New Ulm, Donna (Mark) Konz of Sleepy Eye, Mary Rost of Sleepy Eye, Tammy (Dan) Windschitl of New Ulm; sisters-in-law: Susan Moldan of Sleepy Eye, Nancy (Jim) Erickson of Arlington and Ruth Moldan of Sleepy Eye, brothers; Norbert (Barb) Moldan of Howard, S.D., David (Suzanne) Moldan of Sleepy Eye, Leo (Theresa) Moldan of Sleepy Eye, Leon (Joanie) Moldan of Little Canada, Richard (Shauna) Moldan of Sleepy Eye and Glen (Lisa) Moldan of New Ulm. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents: Engelbert and Evelyn Moldan, and step father, Clarence Mathiowetz; brothers: Thomas, Raymond and Larry Moldan; sisters-in-law: Judy and Juline Moldan; brother-in-law, Mike Schewe; mother and father-in-law: Ordine and Beulah Oleson and sister-in-law, Patricia Oleson
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Oct. 31 to Nov. 8, 2019