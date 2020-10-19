1/1
John H. Schumacher
John H. Schumacher, 60, of Park Rapids, MN passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020 peacefully at his home. Livin' the Dream and embracing each day to the fullest in the face of cancer.
A man who was dedicated, faithful, and true to his life's calling, of making an impact on everyone he met. John wore many hats in life, and fulfilled each of his roles with true grace, character, and love. His presence will always be felt and known to his family, friends, and the many students and athletes that were blessed to have Big Schu in their lives. May we all strive to find the joys in life and remember to keep "Livin' the Dream."
John & his wife, Bernie moved to Sleepy Eye, MN where he was a Physical Education Teacher and Head Football Coach at Sleepy Eye St. Mary's from 1983-1987.
He is survived by his wife, Bernie (De La Hunt) of Park Rapids, MN; his daughters: Tavia (Andrew) Bachmann of Frazee, MN; Nikki (Kiel) Fechtelkotter of Klamath Falls, OR; Grandchildren: Noah, Ashton & Jayden Bachmann, Avery & Ellie Fechtelkotter. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the future John Schumacher ""Livin' the Dream"" Memorial Scholarship Fund, donation checks are requested to be made out to Bernie Schumacher until the fund is legally established. This account is set up at Citizen's National Bank.

Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Oct. 19 to Oct. 26, 2020.
