John Oglesby 72, of Sleepy Eye, died on March 13, 2020, at Abbott-Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. Visitation will be on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m., and will continue on Saturday from 12 until 1 p.m., all at the Faith United Methodist Church, Sleepy Eye. Funeral Service will be held at Faith United Methodist Church, Sleepy Eye, on Saturday, March 21, at 1 p.m. Military Rites provided by the Sleepy Eye Honor Guard. The clergy will be Rev. Dr. Gerhardt Miller. Interment will be at the Mt. Hope Cemetery, St. James following the luncheon. Arrangements are with the Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com. A complete notice will follow.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Mar. 16 to Mar. 21, 2020