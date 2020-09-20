John L. Vait, 70, of Sleepy Eye died on September 18, 2020, at Divine Providence Community Home in Sleepy Eye. Funeral Service was held at the St. Mary's Catholic Church, Sleepy Eye, on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 1 p.m. The clergy was Father Mark Steffl and Monsignor John Richter. Interment was at the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Sleepy Eye. Arrangements were with the Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
John Louis Vait was born on January 22, 1950 in Sleepy Eye to William and Ceceila (Schneider) Vait. He graduated from Fairfax High School. John worked at the Skyline in New Ulm and later at Fairway Foods for eight years. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Sleepy Eye. He enjoyed visiting with family and friends, fishing, listening to music, making coffee for his friends at Ross Apartments, watching old Westerns and the Minnesota Vikings. He will be remembered for his contagious laugh and his love of Mountain Dew.
He is survived by his children, Jamie (Lisa) Vait of Farmington, Jennie Loeffler of Lakeville, Jason Vait of Olivia, Justin (Caitlin) Vait of Olivia; grandchildren, Kaylie, Faith, Hunter, Connie, Debbie, Brooklynn and Cailynn; brother Gary (Marilyn) Vait of Sleepy Eye; sisters, Collette Franta of New Ulm, Marlene Herschman of Fairfax, Kay (Jim) Bratsch of Farmington, Mary Dalueg of New Ulm, Joleen (Robert) Hoffmann of Sleepy Eye and Deb (Bryan) Meyer of LeSueur; sister-in-law Rosemary Vait of Fairfax, and many extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, LeRoy Vait and Francis Vait; brothers-in-law, Jerome Franta, Stanley Herschman and Ron Dalueg.