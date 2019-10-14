|
Joyce J Gilbertson, 95, passed away peacefully on June 13, 2019, at Reena Assisted Living in Fort Atkinson, Wis. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., on Sat. Oct. 19 at Home Cemetery in Sleepy Eye.
Joyce was born June 30, 1923 in Sleepy Eye to Isaac C. and Jessica M. Johnson. Joyce married Emil Willard Gilbertson in 1940. They were blessed with three children: Ronald, Judith and Bruce. Over her lifetime, Joyce called several cities her home, including Bemidji and Edina and River Falls and Fort Atkinson Wis. Joyce truly lived life to the fullest. She was a devoted friend who held lifelong friendships. She enjoyed helping to care for her grandchildren and spending time with her great grandchildren. She traveled extensively through the United States. Joyce was known to be a strong woman through life's good times and bad. Her sense of humor will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her son, Bruce (Betty) Gilbertson of Fort Atkinson; son-in-law, Marvin Huiras of New Ulm; daughter-in-law, Carol Gilbertson of Lake Jackson, Tex.; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren and many dear friends who were like family to Joyce. She was preceded in death by her son, Ronald Gilbertson and daughter, Judith Hurias, great granddaughter, Alexus Hogan and several cherished friends. Joyce's family would like to thank all of the caring staff at SSM Health, Reena and Rainbow Hospice for their attentive care and friendship.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Oct. 14 to Oct. 19, 2019