1/1
Judith Kay Krzmarzick
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith Kay's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith Kay Krzmarzick passed away in Worthington on November 15 from symptoms related to Covid pneumonia. A burial service and gathering will be held when it's warmer and safer to get together. Arrangements are with the Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye. Condolences may be left at www.sturmfh.com.
Judy was born in Sleepy Eye on the Fourth of July 1940 to Sylvester and Alyce (Soukup) Krzmarzick. She grew up on the family farm, the youngest of five until two brothers came along years later. She was affectionately called "Doogan" by family and friends. Judy was handicapped from birth. She had difficulty walking and was partially deaf and non-verbal. Her life was a struggle in that way. At the same time, she was warm and loving with a bountiful sense of humor. As such, she illustrated the power of the human spirit to overcome and the power of love. She taught lessons to those around her who were paying attention. Judy briefly attended the Minnesota School for the Deaf in Faribault. As a young adult, she moved to the Cambridge State Hospital. In 1972, she moved to the Minnesota Valley Social Adaptation Center in St. Peter. And in 1979, Judy moved to Ridgewood, a new group home in Worthington. She lived in Ridgewood for 31 years, the last of the original residents there. Her moves reflected a welcome
shift from institutions to communal living for the disabled. Throughout Judy's life she interacted with a number of caregivers. The great majority were kind and generous, and Judy's family is eternally grateful to them. The people who work caring for the young, the old, and the disabled deserve recognition. They can never be fully appreciated and are underpaid for the care they give and the lives they touch.
Judy is survived by her siblings Marvin (Alice), JoAnn (Tom) Seifert, Randy (Pam), sister-in-law Dorothy, and nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Dean, Joel, and Dale, and nephew Scott. Judy's family is heartened to know that she is freed from her Earthly bonds and is able to run and join in song with the heavenly choir.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Nov. 30 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sturm Funeral Homes - Sleepy Eye
301 3rd Avenue S.W.
Sleepy Eye, MN 56085
(507) 794-5221
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sturm Funeral Homes - Sleepy Eye

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved