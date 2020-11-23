Kenneth Helget, 81, of Springfield died on November 18, 2020, at his home in Springfield. A public visitation wias on Monday, November 23, 2020, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the St. Raphael Catholic Church in Springfield. Family and relatives were invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at the St. Raphael Catholic Church in Springfield on Monday at 10:30 a.m. The clergy was Father Garrett Ahlers. Interment was at the St. Raphael Catholic Cemetery in Springfield. Arrangements were with the Sturm Funeral Home in Springfield. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Kenneth Arthur Helget was born on November 22, 1938 to Florian and Leona (Rothmeier) Helget in Sleepy Eye. He attended country school and St. Raphael's Catholic School and then farmed with his dad on the family farm. On May 19, 1959, Ken was united in marriage to Rosella Mathiowetz at the Church of the Japanese Martyrs in Leavenworth. Ken farmed and helped neighboring farmers bale, shell corn, and combine until his retirement. In 2008, Ken and Sally moved to Springfield. Ken enjoyed
going to the farm to mow and help with other chores. He was a member of St. Raphael's Catholic Church and a past member of the Prairieland Flywheelers and Concertina Club. Ken enjoyed Minneapolis Moline tractors and farm shows, listening to and playing Old Time music on his concertina, feeding the birds, finding the best places to eat, watching sports or westerns on TV, and anything to do with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was always willing to lend a hand to his neighbors.
He is survived by his wife Sally; children – Deb (Mike) Windschitl, Diane (Jeff) Kretsch, Tammy (Corey) Schewe, Scott Helget, Paula (Randy) Sturm; son-in-law Mike Hayden; grandchildren – Katie (Mark) Lax, Sarah (Mike) Ulrich, Amber (Luke) Vogel, Christopher (Joeli) Kretsch, Megan Jensen, Jocy Hayden, Heather (Brent) Haala, Casie
(Tom) Braulick, Colton (Chelsey) Schewe, Brody, Brooklyn, and Brayden Sturm; 15 great-grandchildren; siblings – Lois Schley, Betty Kieper, Margie (Randi) Martinson, Kevin (Sue) Helget; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law – Alphonse Mathiowetz, Carol Wendland, and Donald (Marilyn) Mathiowetz. Ken was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Julie Hayden; granddaughter Abby Windschitl; sister Joanne Groebner; and infant sister.