|
|
LaDonna (Wendinger) Havemeier 86, of Sleepy Eye, died on Feb. 29, 2020, at Sleepy Eye Care Center in Sleepy Eye. Funeral Service will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Sleepy Eye, on Monday, March 9, at 10:30 a.m.The clergy will be Father Andy Michels. Interment will be at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Sleepy Eye. Arrangements are with the Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye.Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com. In keeping with LaDonna's wishes no formal obituary will be published.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020