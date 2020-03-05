Home

Sturm Funeral Homes - Sleepy Eye
301 3rd Avenue S.W.
Sleepy Eye, MN 56085
(507) 794-5221
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
636 1st Ave. North
Sleepy Eye, MN
LaDonna (Wendinger) Havemeier


1934 - 2020
LaDonna (Wendinger) Havemeier Obituary
LaDonna (Wendinger) Havemeier 86, of Sleepy Eye, died on Feb. 29, 2020, at Sleepy Eye Care Center in Sleepy Eye. Funeral Service will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Sleepy Eye, on Monday, March 9, at 10:30 a.m.The clergy will be Father Andy Michels. Interment will be at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Sleepy Eye. Arrangements are with the Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye.Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com. In keeping with LaDonna's wishes no formal obituary will be published.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020
