Lenore H. Trost, 98, of Rochester, formerly of Sleepy Eye died on Oct. 9, 2019, at Samaritan Bethany Nursing Home in Rochester. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m., at Sturm Funeral Home, Sleepy Eye and will continue on Thursday from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m., at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Sleepy Eye. Service will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Sleepy Eye, on Thursday, Oct.17, at 10:30 a.m. The clergy will be Msgr. Eugene Lozinski. Interment will be at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Sleepy Eye. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Lenore was born on May 15, 1921 in Alliance Township, Moody County, S.D., to Charles and Lena (Nerem) Kittelson. She graduated from Lamberton High School and Teacher's Training and taught in the Rural School. She also worked at Del Monte in Sleepy Eye for several seasons. Lenore married Mathias "Matt" Trost on Nov. 27, 1942 at St. Mathias Catholic Church in Wanda. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Sleepy Eye, CCW and Christian Mothers. Lenore loved her Norwegian Heritage. She enjoyed traveling, reading, gardening and artwork. Lenore especially enjoyed her grandsons: Michael, Mathew, David, John, Paul and Mark Timm.
She is survived by her daughter, Barbara (Mike) Timm of Rochester; six grandsons: Michael, Matthew, David, John, Paul and Mark Timm; great-granddaughters: Kaylee, Savannah, Arielle and Juliette; nieces: Cherie Yamin, Marlys Anderson, Marion Hillesheim, Kathy Roberts; nephew, Ron Pabst. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Matt; sisters: Alida Kittelson and Esther Pabst; brother, Clarence Kittelson; sister-in-law, Veronica "Fronie" Wagner and nephews: James Wagner and Clarence Kittelson.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Oct. 14 to Oct. 17, 2019