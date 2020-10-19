Leslie "Les" Peterson, 93, of Sleepy Eye died on October 16, 2020, at Divine Providence Community Home in Sleepy Eye. Funeral Service was held at the Faith United Methodist Church, Sleepy Eye, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 1 p.m. The clergy was Rev. Gerhardt Miller. Interment was at the Home Cemetery in Sleepy Eye. Military rites were provided by the Sleepy Eye Honor Guard. The family requests in lieu of flowers memorials be made to the Faith United Methodist Church, Dyckman Library or the Serviceman's Club. Arrangements were with the Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Les was born February 27, 1927, in Goodridge to Elmer and Alma (Hartman) Peterson. He grew up and attended school in Goodridge. He graduated before the rest of his class when he enlisted in the Navy at age 17 in December 1944. In high school, Les took what he called an easy class, typing, which landed him the position of payroll clerk aboard a ship in the South Pacific during WWII. On November 14, 1948, Les married Selina Jane Myra in Fairdale, N.D. Following their wedding, Les worked in Fargo for a short time and then moved to Fairdale to farm at Selina's family farm. In 1959 they moved to Sleepy Eye to farm the Peterson Homestead that was established in 1866. Throughout his farming career, Les drove semi-truck for several livestock trucking companies and hauled sweet corn for Del Monte for 46 years. Les was active in the community serving on several boards and committees including Eden Township board and the Faith United Methodist Church. He will be remembered for his 76-year membership in the VFW and the many years of local club support. Les was an avid reader of newspapers and books. He especially liked books about the history of WWII. He also enjoyed dancing, playing cards, practical jokes, and driving his Corvette. He was very devoted to his family and attended all of his children's activities even during his busy trucking and farming seasons.
Les is survived by his children, David (Jo) of North Mankato, Scott (Linda) of Sleepy Eye, Dean (Karen) of Fargo, and Jane (Tom McKay) of Petal, Miss. He is also survived by his grandchildren Clayton, Beth, Jim, Mike, Jenna, Hannah, Gavin, and Garrett and great-grandsons Mason and Lucas. He was preceded in death by his wife Selina in 2002; young son Mark in 1962; grandsons Jared and Dan Peterson; his parents; and an infant brother.
Blessed be his memory.