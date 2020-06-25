Linda Lang
Linda Lang 73, of Springfield, died on June 24, 2020, at Seasons Hospice in Redwood Falls. Visitation will be on Saturday, June 27, from 10:30 a.m., to 1 p.m., at St. Raphael Catholic Church in Springfield. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Raphael Catholic Church in Springfield, on Saturday at 1 p.m. The clergy will be Father Phil Schotzko. Interment will be at St. Raphael Catholic Cemetery in Springfield. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in Springfield. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Linda Rae Lang was born to William and Lois (McInnis) Milbrodt in Akron, Iowa on Aug. 2, 1946. The family moved to Hinton, Iowa when Linda was a young child and at the age of nine the family moved to Sleepy Eye. Linda graduated from Sleepy Eye Public School. On Nov. 28, 1964, Linda married Kenneth Lang at Holy Cathedral Church in New Ulm. She was the office manager for KM Lang Construction. Linda was a member of St. Raphael's Catholic Church. She spent time volunteering at church and throughout Springfield. Linda enjoyed gardening, fishing, and spending time with her family.
Linda is survived by her husband, Kenneth of Springfield; children: Mark (Lisa) Lang of Sioux Falls, S.D., Brent (Hope) Lang of Redwood Falls, Jeremy (Stephanie) Lang of Sartell; 10 grandchildren; and two great grandsons and one great granddaughter. Linda was preceded in death by her parents; infant son, David; and brothers: Gerald and Joseph Milbrodt.

Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Jun. 25 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
