Lloyd Havemeier Obituary
Lloyd Havemeier, 90, of Sleepy Eye, died on Dec. 18, 2019, at Sleepy Eye Care Center. Visitation will be on Friday, Dec. 27, from 4 to 7 p.m., at Sturm Funeral Home, Sleepy Eye and will continue on Saturday from 9 until 10 a.m., at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Sleepy Eye. Funeral Service will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Sleepy Eye, on Saturday, Dec. 28, at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Sleepy Eye. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Lloyd George Havemeier was born on March 30, 1929, in Courtland, to Fred and Friedella (Ginkel) Havemeier. He was raised on a farm on Swan Lake. Lloyd married LaDonna Wendinger on Jan. 31, 1955, at Cathedral of the Holy Trinity in New Ulm. Their marriage blessed them with seven children. After 13 moves the couple settled in rural Sleepy Eye. Lloyd established Havemeier Trucking and hauled milk for over 41 years. He surprised LaDonna and his family by becoming a member of the Catholic Church all on his own. Lloyd farmed for over 50 years and loved farm life, he had a variety of animals on the farm. Lloyd was a member of the Sleepy Eye and New Ulm Sportsmen's Clubs. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, trapping and trap shooting. He also enjoyed old time music, socializing and playing button accordion. Lloyd especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Lloyd is survived by his wife, LaDonna; children: David (Jeane) Havemeier, Daniel (Robin) Havemeier, Theresa (Terry) Nachreiner, Suzanne (Ken) Kral, Duane (Mary) Havemeier, all of Sleepy Eye, and Derrick Havemeier of Le Sueur; grandchildren: Stacie (Scott) Culver, Stefanie Havemeier and special friend Peter, Mitch (Bert Oberpriller) Havemeier, Amanda (Seth) Dobbins, Melissa (Craig) Suess, Thomas Kohman and fiance' Darcy, Sarah (Robert) Henry, Elizabeth (Craig) Fischer, Tyler (Crystal) Havemeier, Nicole (Erik) Craft, Carissa Havemeier and special friend Drew, and Chelsey Havemeier; ten great-grandchildren; and step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Gene; son, Douglas; and grandson, Dustin.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Dec. 23 to Dec. 28, 2019
