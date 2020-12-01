Lois Mae (Heiderscheidt) Filzen, 80, of Sauk Centre, formerly of Litchfield, died Friday, November 27, 2020 at Fairway Pines assisted living center in Sauk Centre. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday, December 5, at 10:30 a.m. at The Church of St. Philip in Litchfield. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. at The Church of St. Philip. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. The funeral Mass will be live-streamed starting at 10:30 a.m. and can be found on her obituary page at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral Home (www.johnsonhagglund.com
). Donations can be made in honor of Lois Filzen, to the Meeker County Food Shelf or Options for Women in Sauk Centre. Please sign our online guestbook at www.johnsonhagglund.com
. To protect the health and safety of all, services are currently being limited as required by state and local authorities and the CDC. Expressions of sympathy during this time can be left on the condolences page available with the obituary on our website. We also encourage you to view the video tribute and/or webcast of the service that may be available. Check the funeral home website for the latest COVID-19 update.
Lois Mae (Heiderscheidt) Filzen was the eldest daughter of Nicholas and Helen (Landkammer) Heiderscheidt. Raised in Morgan and Sleepy Eye with 13 siblings. Lois met the love of her life, Jim Filzen, and they were united in marriage May 2, 1959. Lois was a devoted mother, wife and homemaker of seven children. Lois took joy and solace in trusting in the Almighty Lord God and what His only begotten Son Jesus Christ did on the cross of Calvary. Lois was a member of the CCW and volunteered at many church functions. She loved to donate bushels of fresh vegetables from her and Jim's large garden every summer.
Lois loved to clean and would get up early to scrub the kitchen floor, make a pot of coffee and listen to the radio for news, polka music, and Paul Harvey.
Lois is survived by her children: Mary Filzen of St. Joseph, Jane (Ralph) Bornhoeft, of Green Oaks, Ill., Joseph (Carmen) of Arlington, Va., Theresa (Richard) Neddermeyer of Buffalo, Catherine (Erik) Rivers of Sauk Centre, JoAnn Filzen, of Alexandria, Va., and Judy Filzen, of St. Joseph; 17 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Lois is survived by her siblings: Lawrence (Diane) Heiderscheidt, Lorrayne Carlson (Rich Schafer), Leonard (Marcia) Heiderscheidt, Lowell (Gail) Heiderscheidt, Leo Heiderscheidt, Leona Heiderscheidt, Lyle (Diane) Heiderscheidt, Lenus (Ginger) Heiderscheidt, LeAnn (Taylore) (Michael) Duckett, Lynette (Grant) Jensen, and LaMonte (Christine) Heiderscheidt. Also survived by sister-in-law Debbie Heiderscheidt and brother-in-law, Richard (Mary Ann) Filzen, and many nieces and nephews. Lois is preceded in death by her husband, Jim; her parents, Nicholas and Helen Heiderscheidt; her brother Laverne Heiderscheidt; and her sister LaDonna Helget and husband, Leon.