More Obituaries for Loren Jacobsen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loren Leslie Jacobsen

Loren Leslie Jacobsen Obituary
Loren Leslie Jacobsen, 88 of Redwood Falls, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 at his home. Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Christ's Victory Lutheran Church in Redwood Falls. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday at the Redwood Valley Funeral Home and will continue one hour prior to the service at church on Friday. Burial will be in the Redwood Falls Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service - Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch on Jan. 31, 2020
