Lorna B. Ramsay age 88, of Sleepy Eye, Minnesota died on September 27, 2020, at her home. Private Graveside Service will be held at the Home Cemetery, on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 11:00 am. The clergy will be Pastor Rebecca Krogstad. Interment will be at the Home Cemetery in Sleepy Eye. Arrangements are with the Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye.
Lorna Bernice Schoon was born on February 22, 1932 in Pocahontas County, near Pomeroy, Iowa the daughter of Fred & Hilda (Hofman) Schoon. She attended school through the 8th grade and later worked for Woolworth's. She owned and operated the Midwest Cafe for many years. Lorna was united in marriage to Herbert Ramsay at St. John's Lutheran Church in Fonda, IA. They lived in Northern Iowa until 1968 when the family moved to Sleepy Eye. Lorna was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. She loved gardening, cooking, playing cards, fishing, trips to Northern Minnesota and especially time with family.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda (Pat) Tauer of Sleepy Eye, sons, Robert "Bob" Ramsay and Melissa Bunde of Montgomery and Ronald Ramsay of Louisville, KY, grandchildren, Jamie (Chris) Fahey, Jason (Nicole) Tauer, Kelly (Kyle) Harvey, Heidi (Justin) Benson and Isabella Ramsay, great-grandchildren, Kelsie Domeier, Robert and James Harvey, Landen and Logan Fahey and Braxton, Caylee, Leah and special caregiver Saul Ibarra, Jr. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert, siblings, Harold, Gilbert, Alfred, Alvin, Helen Juilfs and Frieda Dornath.