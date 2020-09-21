1/1
Lorraine M. Roiger
Lorraine M. Roiger, 89, of Sleepy Eye, died on September 1, 2020, at Divine Providence Community Home in Sleepy Eye.
Funeral Service was held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Sleepy Eye, on Monday, September 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. following COVID-19 restrictions. The clergy was Father Mark Steffl. Interment was at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Sleepy Eye. Arrangements were with the Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Lorraine was born on September 10, 1930 in Springfield to Isidore and Helen (Heller) Sellner. She attended St. Mary's Schools. She married Donald Roiger on May 20, 1950 at St. Mary's Church. During her marriage, Lorraine lived in Springfield. After the marriage ended, she returned to Sleepy Eye and remained a lifelong resident. She held jobs at various local businesses over her lifetime, including the Orchid Inn, City Cafe, Del Monte Foods, and the Sleepy Eye Municipal Hospital. Lorraine enjoyed attending community events with her friends. She loved all kinds of music and looked forward to every Christmas season when she could play her holiday CDs. She enjoyed going on trips with her children, including fishing trips up north, and going to the Minnesota State Fair with her granddaughter. She was a good listener with a big heart and her friends and relatives often came to her to share their joys and sorrows over a cup of coffee. She taught her daughters the importance of unconditional love and caring for others. She was a member of St. Mary's Church and the American Legion Auxiliary.
She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Christie (Philip) Hansen and Vickie (Russell) Schroepfer; granddaughter, Erica Hansen, and foster grandson Michael (Brittany) Beavens and family. We love you. Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents; brother, LeRoy; sisters and brothers-in-law, Bernice (Ernie) Sprenger, Verna (Mathias) Ludewig, and Marion (Darrell) Hier.
Rest in peace, mom.

Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Sep. 21 to Sep. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sturm Funeral Homes - Sleepy Eye
301 3rd Avenue S.W.
Sleepy Eye, MN 56085
(507) 794-5221
