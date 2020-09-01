Lowell R. Mathiowetz age 72, of New Ulm, MN, died on August 30, 2020, at Abbott-Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. Visitation will be on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 9 to 11 am at the St. Mary's Catholic Church. Funeral Service will be held at the St. Mary's Catholic Church, Sleepy Eye, on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 11:00 am following COVID-19 rules and regulations. The clergy will be Father Mark Steffl. Interment will be at the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Sleepy Eye. Military Rites provided by the Sleepy Eye Honor Guard. Arrangements are with the Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Lowell was born November 5, 1947 to Clarence W. and Loretta (Reiner) Mathiowetz. He grew up on the family farm located 10 miles North of Sleepy Eye. He attended St. Mary's School, graduating in 1965. After High School he joined the Minnesota National Guard. He worked for Monsanto Fertilizer. In 1970 he started farming with his father in his dairy and crop operation. They also hauled Peas and Sweet Corn for Del Monte. He started driving the transit bus for Heartland Express in 2007 and was still employed with them at the time of his death. Lowell was an avid sports fan. He played ball on various teams in his younger years; baseball, softball, fast pitch softball, Community Ed Basketball, couples volleyball and softball. He continued his passion for sports by officiating youth sports in Basketball, Baseball, Football, and Girls Softball. He coached Midget bi-county baseball for Sleepy Eye, and a stint of C Squad Basketball at St. Mary's School. He was active in many church and community services. As a member of St. Mary's Parish in Sleepy Eye, he served on the School Board for 12 years, was a Eucharistic Minister and Reader for Masses. He was the PA announcer for all home football and basketball games over the course of 45 years. He was a member of AMPI Dairy Association, and served as Treasurer on the Eden Township Board for 36 years. In 2009 he moved to New Ulm and joined St. Mary's Church. He was active in volunteering for various projects for the church in New Ulm also. One of his regular tasks was counting the collection money.
Lowell was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Loretta (Reiner) Mathiowetz, sister, Marls Haala, brother in law, Luverne Haala and brothers, Ron & Gerald. He is survived by his Fiancé, Debbie Rokala, sons; Brian, Brad and wife Christine (Ricke), Scott and wife Kayla (Helget) all of Sleepy Eye, daughter, Pamela of Philadelphia, PA, brothers; Pat (Jane) of Bakersfield CA, Duane (Carol) of Mill Valley CA and Richard (Agnus) of Fairfax, grandchildren, Lacey, Tyler, Taylor, Darrin and Merrick. Debbie's children; Seth Rokala (special friend Natalie Meyer), their children, Kaitlyn, Kammi Jo, Lylee, Saara (Paul) Ciesielski and their children, Peyton and Finn. Many nieces and nephews. And former wife Judy L. (Schleisman) Mathiowetz.