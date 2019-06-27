|
|
Lucille Marie Simonsen, 93, of Sleepy Eye, died on June 24, 2019, at Divine Providence Community Home in Sleepy Eye. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m., at Sturm Funeral Home, Sleepy Eye and will continue on Friday from 9 until 10 a.m., at St. Mary's Catholic Church, North Entrance, Sleepy Eye. Service will be held at the St. Mary's Catholic Church, Sleepy Eye, on Friday, June 28, at 10:30 a.m. The clergy will be Msgr. Eugene Lozinski. Interment will be at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Sleepy Eye. Reception to follow in the church social room following the interment. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye. On line condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com. The family requests contributions in lieu of plants and flowers to St. Mary's Catholic School tuition fund and the Divine Providence Community Home.
Lucille was the daughter of Joseph and Mary (Lang) Soukup. She attended country school in Stark Township and also St. Mary's School in Sleepy Eye. She worked on the family farm with her parents helping with chores, fieldwork and caring for her nieces and nephews. She met her husband Maurice and married on June 1, 1950 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Sleepy Eye with Fr. Albert Blatz officiating. They farmed together on the Simonsen family farm in Eden Township. Lucille loved gardening, fishing at Lake Amelia, playing the harmonica, crocheting, knitting, quilting, embroidering and doing crafts. Lucille and Maurice raised seven children. Lucille is survived by daughters Rose (Don) Suker of Lakeville, Minnesota; Sharon (Tom) Hirsch of Sleepy Eye; Janet Huiras of Sleepy Eye; Marie (Tryg) Fredrickson of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Diane (Dwight) Sommer of Sleepy Eye; Julie and domestic partner Donald Fontowitz of Pacifica, California; son Lynn (Holly) Simonsen of Sleepy Eye.
Lucille is survived by her brother, Edward Soukup and wife Pat and in-laws Ruth Simonsen, Beverly Simonen and Vange Simonsen. She has thirteen great grandchildren. Lucille loved her large family and their gatherings and she will be greatly missed by everyone. Grandchildren: Gene (Vicki) Suker; Greg (Sarah) Suker; Dan (Nicole) Hirsch; Charlotte (Ryan) Wheeler; Jacob (Dana) Hirsch; Gabe (Megan) Hirsch; Aaron (Erin) Hirsch; Michael Hirsch; Jessica Huiras; Andy (Stephanie) Huiras; Jorge Fredrickson; Jamie Sommer; Shawn Sommer and Noah Simonsen. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Maurice, sister Lorraine Pelzel and husband Art, brother Sylvester Soukup and wife Connie, brother Elmer Soukup and wife Hildegard, and brothers Victor Soukup and Harold Soukup, first granddaughter Gracie Gene Suker. Also, in-laws Laura Simonsen, Alice Simonsen, Donald Simonsen, Bernard Simonsen and wife Mary and Clarence Simonsen.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from June 27 to June 29, 2019