|
|
Madeleine M. Hounslow, 78, of Stillwater, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m., Thursday, April 25 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church with burial following in Fairlawn Cemetery. Strode Funeral Home and Cremation is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be emailed to the family and an online obituary may be viewed by visiting www.strodefh.com.
Madeleine was born in New Ulm, on June 22, 1940 to Felix and Madeleine (Kelly) Eischen. She earned her B.S degree from Mankato University in Mankato, and went on to earn her Masters of Education from Idaho State University after which she began her career as a teacher. Madeleine also attended Oklahoma State University.
Members of her family include her husband Arthur W. Hounslow, whom she married on June 20, 1970; her sons: Peter, Dan, and Brian Hounslow; and four grandchildren. She is preceded in death by two sisters and two brothers.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2019