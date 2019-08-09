|
Maricella Alvarado De Leon, 54, of San Juan, Texas died on Aug. 4, 2019 as a result of a motor vehicle accident near Sleepy Eye. Visitation will be on Sunday, Aug. 11, from 2 to 5 p.m., at Sturm Funeral Home, Sleepy Eye Chapel with a Rosary at 4 p.m. Visitation will continue on Monday from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m., at Sturm Funeral Home, Sleepy Eye Chapel. Service will be held at Sturm Funeral Home, Sleepy Eye Chapel, on Monday, Aug. 12, at 10:30 a.m. The clergy will be Msgr Eugene Lozinski. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye. On line condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Maricella was born Aug. 20, 1964 in Mission Tex.., daughter of late Francisco and Consuelo Alvarado. Maricella was a hard working mother who helped raise her grandchildren and loved working in the fields and traveling. She was loved and cherished by many in her community.
She was survived by two brothers; three sisters, her eight children: Veronica Solis 44, Sanjuanita Lozano 41, Mariana Salazar 39, Oscar Salazar 36, Juan F. Alvarado 34,Consuelo Salazar 36, Maricela Williams 31, Jose C. De Leon 30; 16 grandchildren and six great grandchildren. She will be truly missed by all whose heart she touched. She will be greeted in paradise by her parents and son Jose G. Salazar and two brothers.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Aug. 9 to Aug. 12, 2019