|
|
Marjorie Ann Flaig, 88, of Willmar, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 23, 2020 from natural causes, at Bethesda Grand Nursing Home in Willmar. A private family service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, May 28, at the Church of St. Mary in Willmar. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar, www.hafh.org.
Marjorie was born Feb. 16, 1932, at the Tracy Hospital in Tracy, the daughter of Henry and Eulalie (Gall) Wilt. Marjorie grew up and attended school in Lamberton. Starting at age nine, she worked at her dad's sweet shop, sold popcorn on Saturday nights, and helped in the dining room. After graduating from high school, she attended Normal Teacher Training Classes in Lamberton. Following graduation, Marjorie taught at the Morgan area country school for two years. In 1952, she married Vernon Flaig at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lamberton, and moved to Redwood Falls, where they started raising a family of four sons: Richard, Randy, David, and Dan. In 1965, the family moved to Willmar, where Marjorie worked 29 years for the US Census Bureau as a certified census interviewer and regional crew leader, traveling to many parts of the country coordinating multiple census teams. She was a longtime member of the Church of St. Mary in Willmar and was also an active member with the Daughters of Isabella. She enjoyed spending time with Vern tending their large flower and vegetable garden. She always had an appreciation for songbirds at the many feeders placed strategically throughout her garden. Her new mission takes her to a wonderful place where she will be socializing, dancing, gardening and reading to her heart's content. Music, laughter and love are guaranteed. We will remember her smile, her warmth, her energy, her love for life, family and friends. She worked very hard all her life, but her main concern was that you were happy. She made a difference in the lives of many.
Marjorie is survived by her husband, Vernon Flaig of Willmar; sons: Randy (Ruthie) Flaig of Hutchinson, David (Karen) Flaig of Willmar, Daniel (Peg) Flaig of Anoka, and her daughter-in-law: Lois (Richard) Flaig of Willmar; grandchildren: Lee (Stephanie), Carol (Samuel), Katrina, Wendy (Eric), Lance (Sherry), Robert, Mark (Joan), Michelle (Dan), Maija (Dan), Tom (Krista), Benjamin (Bailie), and Suzanne; and sixteen great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her two sisters: Mary (Dean) Fishel of Westbrook, and Rita Christiansen of Loma Linda, Calif.; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; a son: Richard Flaig; a grandson: Steven Flaig; and a granddaughter-in-law: Rachel Flaig.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from May 26 to May 31, 2020