|
|
Marjorie (Mrs. Alfred) Elizabeth Broich, 88, of Sleepy Eye, died on Jan. 28, 2020, at Divine Providence Community Home in Sleepy Eye. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m., and will continue on Friday from 7:30 until 10 a.m., at Sturm Funeral Home, Sleepy Eye. There will be a Christian Mothers Rosary at 4 p.m., Thursday at the funeral home. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Sleepy Eye, on Friday, Jan. 31, at 10:30 a.m. The clergy will be Msgr. John Richter. Interment will be at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Sleepy Eye. Memorials are preferred to Divine Providence Community Home or St. Mary's School. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Marge was born on Aug. 22, 1931 in Prairieville Township, Brown County, to Richard and Angeline (Schons) Hirsch. She was united in marriage to Alfred Broich on June 2, 1955 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Sleepy Eye. Their union was blessed with four children. Prior to marriage, Marge worked at Pietrus & Sons and the DelRoy. Marge helped out at the family grocery store for 31 years while raising her children. After that time, she worked as a cook at St. Mary's Catholic School, retiring after about eight years. She was a life member of the American Legion and VFW Auxiliaries and a member of the Divine Providence and Sleepy Eye Hospital Auxiliaries. Marge was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Christian Mothers Society, Council of Catholic Women and St. Mary's Guild. Marge enjoyed bowling, ceramics, gardening, handicrafts and was noted as an excellent cook. She also loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and her many friends. She will be dearly missed by family and everyone who knew her.
Marge is survived by her daughter, Gwen Broich of Eagan; sons: Kevin (Lisa) Broich of Cedarburg, Wis., Glen (Cara) Broich of Mound; grandchildren: Logan, Éva, Turner, Keegan and Essie; sister, Mary Ann Frassel and brother, Donald Hirsch; sisters-in-law: Barbara Hirsch, Audrey Scholtz, Ursula Broich and Mary Ann Broich and brother-in-law, John Broich along with many nieces, nephews and friends. Marge was preceded in death by her husband Alfred Broich; son Richard; parents; brothers: Jerome and Ronald; brothers and sisters-in-law: Thomas Frassel, Pam Hirsch, Chris and Mildred Broich, Arther and Cecelia Broich, Walter and Angeline Broich, Ed Bauman, Ed Scholtz, Joseph Broich, Frances and Lorraine Broich, Dottie Broich and Colleen Broich. The family wishes to extend special thanks to the Divine Providence staff for the excellent care provided to our mother and also for all the support they and Allina Hospice provided to the family.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Jan. 28 to Jan. 31, 2020