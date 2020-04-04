|
Marlene Ann Roiger Windschitl, 84, was called Home to her Lord on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at the Sleepy Eye Care Center surrounded by her family. Private Funeral Service will be held at the Church of the Japanese Martyrs, Leavenworth, on Wednesday, April 15. The clergy will be Father Andy Michels. Interment will be at the Japanese Martyrs Catholic Cemetery in Leavenworth. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com. The family would prefer memorials be made to Church of the Japanese Martyrs, Alzheimer's, Red Cross or Sleepy Eye Care Center/Countryside in lieu of flowers.
Marlene was born on July 5, 1935 to Arthur and Florence (Saffert) Roiger. She graduated from Springfield High School. She married Gilbert Windschitl on Sept. 1, 1954. Marlene was blessed with so much talent. She was self-taught in many of her endeavors. She programmed and designed patterns for her automated knitting & embroidery machines. She made countless afghans and sweaters and embroidered numerous logos, names, pictures , etc. over the years. She baked and decorated cakes for weddings, showers, graduations, birthdays, anniversaries and for those who just wanted her cake. She taught herself to play organ and served as the organist at Japanese Martyrs Church for 35 years. Marlene was dedicated to the church, served as a member of the Christian Mothers Society/Council of Catholic Women and served at the annual church dinner. She had a very giving heart and served so many in different ways. All throughout her life she gave blood. It was more than 10 gallons overall. Because she grew up on a farm, she gathered crews together to walk bean fields, and she also grew a (~1.5 acres) large amount of pickles for Gedney. She loved the outdoors and always enjoyed mowing the lawn, especially on her John Deere tractor-mower. She cooked, canned, made homemade bread, desserts and snacks. She also enjoyed camping, hand knitting and crocheting, travelling, and visiting people. She kept fit by bike riding and walking. We all will miss her love, spiritual strength, her humbleness and her humor. She will remain in all of our hearts until we see her again.
Marlene will be celebrated by her family, Steve (Paula) Windschitl, Cheryl Brodman, Kevin (Jean)Windschitl, Al (Nancy) Windschitl, Warren (Bonnie) Windschitl, Joel (Holly) Windschitl, 13 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. She is also survived by brother-in-laws: Dennis Griebel, Pete Windschitl, and by sister-in-laws: Lois Windschitl and Bernie Windschitl. Marlene is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gilbert; her brother, Marvin Roiger; her sister, Ardis Pautzke; son-in-law, Arnie Brodman; brother and sister- in- laws: Donna Roiger, Al Pautzke, Leonard and Delores Windschitl, Leo Windschitl, Herbert Windschitl and Mel and Marie Cook.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Apr. 4 to Apr. 16, 2020