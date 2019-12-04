|
Marlene Rathman, 85, of Springfield, died on Dec. 2, 2019, at St. John Lutheran Home in Springfield. Visitation will be on Friday, Dec. 6, from 4 to 7 p.m., at Sturm Funeral Home in Comfrey and will continue on Saturday from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m., at the church. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Comfrey on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. The clergy will be Msgr. Eugene Lozinski. Interment will be at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery in Comfrey. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Marlene M. Rathman was born on April 14, 1934, to Arthur and Hannah (Guhlke) Jeske in Comfrey. She grew up on a farm in Stately Township and attended country school District #81 and graduated from Comfrey High School. From 1951 to 1953, Marlene worked as a clerk at Schneider Drug Store in Comfrey. On Jan. 19, 1954, Marlene was united in marriage to Wilfred Rathman at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Comfrey. The couple farmed near Comfrey where they raised their five children. She was known for providing wonderful meals. Marlene lost her left arm in a farming accident, but the loss of her arm never slowed her down or deterred her from her daily activities. Five years ago, Marlene became a resident at St. John Lutheran Home in Springfield and thoroughly enjoyed her time there. She enjoyed all the activities, including church services and playing cards. Marlene enjoyed gardening, canning, traveling, and rides around the area. Her greatest cherished moments were spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children: Linda Berkness of Shakopee, Mark Rathman of Alexandria, Cheryl (Mike) Teicher of Sanborn, Lorie (Greg) Klinkhammer of Holman, Wis., and Brian (Cindy) Rathman of Springfield; 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Marlene was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wilfred in 2011; son, Timothy; and sister, LaDonna Robinson.
