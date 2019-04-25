|
Martha C. Joyce,100, died April 20, 2019 at Divine Providence Nursing Home in Sleepy Eye. Mass of Christian burial will be held in Boise. Condolences may be left at www.sturmfh.com. Local arrangements with Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye.
Martha Cecelia Joyce was born Dec. 6, 1918 in Tempe, Ariz., to Thomas and Stella (Koch) Hughes. She married John Pearcy Joyce on Oct. 3, 1941.
Martha is survived by her daughter: Mary (Eric) Stackle of Boise, Idaho; sons: John II (Gayle) of Acton, Calif, Steve (Mikie) of Boise, Idaho, Don Patrick (Carol) of Meridian, Idaho, Anthony (Linda) of Yelm, Wash., James (Kathleen) of Sleepy Eye, and Matthew of Boise, Idaho; more than 30 grandchildren and more than 30 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, John; grandson, Paul Stackle; brother, Thomas Hughes; half-brothers: Msgr Donald Hughes and Thane Reed; and her parents.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Apr. 25 to Apr. 29, 2019