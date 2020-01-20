|
Martin Felix Francis "Marty" Hillesheim, age 85, of St. Cloud, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at St. Cloud Hospital. Services will be private.
Marty was born on Jan. 3, 1935, in Sleepy Eye, to Joseph and Veronica Hillesheim. He was lovingly raised by Edward and Clara Schroepfer. He married Connie Boettger on June 18, 1960, in New Ulm. Soon after, they brought two daughters into the world: Ann and Marcie. They moved to the St. Cloud area in the late 1960s. Marty was employed as an appraiser and realtor. Marty loved living in St. Cloud and was an avid spokesman of the city as well as the Minnesota Park System. He will be remembered for his great zest for life, optimistic attitude and larger than life personality. He had a passion for music, loved country drives and enjoyed playing cards at the Whitney Senior Center. Above all, Marty treasured his family and often said, "How lucky am I, to be 85, have two daughters, five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and another on the way." Marty was the eternal optimist who could always see the beauty in the sky, the gratitude for what he had, and what he contributed.
Marty is survived by his daughters: Ann (Mark) Skoglund of Marine on St. Croix, Marcie (Jeff) Halberstadt of Sioux Falls, S.D.; grandchildren: Lorin (Kristin) Skoglund, Krista Skoglund, Keith Halberstadt, Steffanie (Ben) Wilson, Jaime (Sadie) Halberstadt; great-grandchildren: Marla and Sylvie Wilson, Dahlia Skoglund and Lorelei Halberstadt; former spouse, Connie Powell; special friend, Janet Kramin; and siblings: Lorraine (Armin) Reinhardt and Marianne (Freddie) Bianchi. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Chad Halberstadt; siblings: Delores Hillesheim and Melvin Hillesheim.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Jan. 20 to Jan. 24, 2020