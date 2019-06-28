|
Martin Neid, 79, died on June 26, 2019, at Prairie Senior Cottages in New Ulm. Visitation will be on Saturday, June 29, 2019, from 9 to 11 a.m., at Sturm Funeral Home, Sleepy Eye Chapel. Service will be held at Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye on Saturday at 11 a.m. The clergy will be Pastor Nathan Luong. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye. On line condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Marty was born on Jan. 4, 1940 to Reinhold and Appolonia (Haala) Neid in Leavenworth. Marty was united in marriage to Rita Pelzel in 1958, in Sleepy Eye. Marty and Rita spent the first years of their marriage running the family farm outside of Leavenworth, and raising their five children. Marty later went on to start up his own construction company in Storm Lake, Iowa and then later moved to Milford, Iowa. Marty was proud of his business building grain bins and crane operation. Marty was an avid collector of John Deere tractors, his favorite being his John Deere 6030.
Marty is survived by his sons and daughters: Lenny (Linda) Neid of Sleepy Eye, Laurie Neid (Dave Maines) of Sleepy Eye, Toby (Debbie) Neid of Sleepy Eye, Lynn Neid (Kay Kvasnicka) of Mankato, Lisa (Glen) Schuster of Sleepy Eye; grandchildren: Michelle Henry of Stillwater, Angie Neid, Crystal Uys, Adam Neid, Jake Neid, Heather Neid, Beki Neid, Lexi Schuster, Joe Neid and Tucker Schuster, all of Sleepy Eye; great grandchildren, Lilyanna and Liam, Leo and Charlie, Myla and JJ, Landen, and Brantley; sisters: Elaine (Al) Bellacicco, Rita Rosseth, Linda (Dave) Bertrand; brother, Larry (Cheryl) Neid; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, John Rosseth.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from June 28 to June 30, 2019