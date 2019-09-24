Home

Sturm Funeral Homes - Sleepy Eye
301 3rd Avenue S.W.
Sleepy Eye, MN 56085
(507) 794-5221
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sturm Funeral Home
Sleepy Eye, MN
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Sleepy Eye, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Sleepy Eye, MN
Marvin L. Sellner Obituary
Marvin L. Sellner, 92, formerly of rural Sleepy Eye, died unexpectedly on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 at Madelia Community Hospital. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 am on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Sleepy Eye. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Monday, Oct. 7 at Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye and one hour prior to the service at the church. A prayer service will be held at 4 p.m., Monday. A full obituary will appear in a later edition. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye. On line condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch on Sept. 24, 2019
