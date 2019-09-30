|
|
Marvin L. Sellner, 92, formerly of rural Sleepy Eye, died unexpectedly Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 at Madelia Community Hospital. Visitation will be on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m., at Sturm Funeral Home, Sleepy Eye and will continue on Tuesday from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m., at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Sleepy Eye in the North Entrance. There will be a Parish Prayer Service at 4 p.m., Monday at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Sleepy Eye, on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 10:30 am. The clergy will be Fr Andy Michels. Interment will be at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Sleepy Eye. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Marvin Ludewig Sellner was born on May 3, 1927 in the house on his family farm to Edward and Laura (Kraus) Sellner. He attended school in rural Sleepy Eye. He was united in marriage to Cecelia Fahey on Aug. 11, 1973 in Fairmont. With this marriage, Marvin inherited Cecelia's nine children and his quiet life was forever changed. He was always willing to participate in the big family gatherings and was continually surprised by the constant activity of the grandchildren. He spent many hours teaching his new family about farm life knowing that the end result may not be quite what he expected. Marvin was happiest sharing his life with Cecelia and he always enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren on any occasion. Marvin spent his entire life on his farm place until his health forced him to move to Living Meadows Nursing Home in Madelia. Even though he told his family that he wanted to go home, he was very involved in life at the nursing home where the staff was very fond of him. He loved getting three meals a day plus his favorite part of the meal - dessert! The family truly appreciates the wonderful care he received while there. Marvin's favorite hobby was reading and he loved to read about any subject but he especially loved westerns and history books. He also loved to fish and went on some unforgettable fishing adventures with Paul. He also loved going to a good auction where he was always looking for a deal. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Marvin is survived by step-children: Bill (Kay) Fahey of Northfield, Marilyn (Ron) Lessard of Pequot Lakes, Paul (Delia) Fahey of St. Cloud, Georgann Dean of Inver Grove Heights, Pamela Fahey of New Ulm, Patricia (Dan) Fahey-Bacon of Fairmont, Maureen Fahey of Apple Valley, Geralyn (Carl) Gieseke of Courtland, Michelle (Joe) Sellner of New Ulm; 22 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. He is also survived by sister, Bernette Koberstein of Junction City, Kan.; nieces: Janice Carroll of Junction City, Kan., and Linda Clement of Manhatten, Kan.; special cousin, Shawn (Marsha) Sellner of Sleepy Eye. He was preceded in death by his wife, Cecelia; his parents; son-in-law, Duane Dean; brother-in-law, Lyle Koberstein; nephew, Thomas Koberstein and close cousin and partner in crime, Melvin Sellner.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, 2019