Marvin W. Briggs, 88, of Faribault, formerly of Sleepy Eye, died on Dec. 21, 2019, his home in Faribault. Visitation will be on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 from 9 to 11 a.m., at Sturm Funeral Home, Sleepy Eye. Memorial Service will be held at Sturm Funeral Home, Sleepy Eye, on Friday, Jan.17, at 11 a.m. The clergy will be Pastor Nathan Luong. Interment will be held at a later date in Knoxville, Iowa. Reception will follow the service at the Sleepy Eye Gold Course. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye. On line condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Marvin was born near Knoxville Iowa on Sept. 28, 1931 to Jesse and Velta Briggs. Marvin graduated from Knoxville High School in 1949. Attended the School of Journalism at Iowa City Iowa in 1955 and Mankato University in 1975. In 1953 he was drafted into the US Army and became a Supply Sargent. When living in Sleepy Eye until 1982 he was a Cub Scout leader, helped organize Aria No. 3428 of the Fraternal Order of Eagles serving as president for three years. He helped organize many yearly events. Besides running his own printing business he became a certified vocation instructor and taught printing to high school students. Marvin also was the proud grandfather to seventeen grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren.
Surviving Marvin are his wife, Elaine Pelzel Briggs; son Dan of Phoenix Ariz.; stepdaughters: Shelly Goldschmidt Rhode of Reeseville Wis., Sarah Goldschmidt Quinnell of Faribault; stepson, Scott Goldschmidt of Cottonwood Calif. He was preceded in death by first wife, Alberta; son, Michael; parents; sisters: Betty and Evelyn; stepson, Steven Goldschmidt.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Jan. 6 to Jan. 17, 2020