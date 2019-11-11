|
|
Michael Zschetzsche, 55, of Hills, formerly of Sleepy Eye, died peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 surrounded by his family at his home under hospice care. Funeral service were Monday, Nov. 11, at American Reformed Church in Luverne. Burial was held at Maplewood Cemetery in Luverne. To view a video tribute or sign an online registry, please visit www.hartquistfuneral.com. Memorials may be directed to Sanford Luverne Hospice Program or the Avera Cancer Institute.
Michael Jerome Zschetzsche was born to Jerome and Loretta (Lang) Zschetzsche on Sept. 6, 1964 in New Ulm, and lived on the family farm five miles south of Sleepy Eye. As a child, the family enjoyed camping and fishing together in the summer and sledding in the winter. Michael attended Japanese Martyrs Grade School and Sleepy Eye Public School, graduating from high school in 1984. As a teen and young adult, he participated in FFA and was a member of the NFO. He also enjoyed dances at the Orchid Inn. Michael lived a simple life on the farm nearly his entire life. He began farming alongside his father, which later would evolve into a partnership. The two worked side by side until October 1999, when Jerome died while in Michael's loving arms. Following his death, Michael took over the farming operation in addition to caring for his mom in her last years. He was often seen around town with his horse and his dog. During this time, he made great progress in his journey of faith. Michael met the love of his life, Bonnie Jacobsma, in January 2012 and on Sept. 29, 2012, the couple was united in marriage. Despite a diagnosis of cancer in 2015, he continued to enjoy life. In October 2018, Michael and Bonnie moved to Hills. Following a valiant fight against cancer, on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, Michael died peacefully at home at the age of 55 surrounded by his family. Michael was a current attender of the American Reformed Church in Luverne, and a former member of the New Hope Community Church in Sleepy Eye and Japanese Martyrs Church in Leavenworth. He enjoyed fishing, helping other area farmers, attending auctions, gardening, talking about politics, and saving money. He also enjoyed traveling across the United States and Mexico, first with his sisters and their families and in the last few years with Bonnie. Michael loved giving of himself; he was very kind and generous. He will be remembered for his big heart; his last prayers were for world peace and forgiveness.
Michael is lovingly survived by his wife, Bonnie; three siblings: Rosann Zschetzsche of St. Peters, Missouri, Michele (David) White of O'Fallon, Mo., and Gerri Lynn Zschetzsche (Peter Gallagher) of Wentzville, Mo.; nieces and nephews, Brittany Zschetzsche, Trevor, Josh and Jacob White and Savannah Gallagher; mother-in-law, Kathleen Jacobsma of Luverne; and numerous other family members. He was preceded in death by his parents and father-in-law, Bernard Jacobsma.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019