Mildred "Millie" W. Augustin, 89, of rural Springfield, was called home to her heavenly Father on Saturday, on March 14, 2020, at Sleepy Eye Care Center surrounded by loved ones. Visitation will be on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m., at Sturm Funeral Home, Sleepy Eye and will continue on Saturday from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m., at the church. Funeral Service will be held at Church of the Japanese Martyrs, Leavenworth, on Saturday, March 21, at 10:30 a.m.The clergy will be Father Andy Michels. Interment will be at Japanese Martyrs Catholic Cemetery in Leavenworth. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Mildred "Millie" Wilhelmina Augustin was born on Aug. 30, 1930 to Henry and Bertha (Haala) Helget in Leavenworth Township. She was the only one in her family to graduate, and attended St. Mary's High School in Sleepy Eye. She married Francis "Pat" Augustin on Aug. 30, 1949 at St. Mary's Church. She was a member of the Church of The Japanese Martyrs, CCW, and Christian Mothers. She worked alongside her sister, Sylvia at the Augustin Butcher Shop on the home farm site for over 40 years until it closed. Then she began cleaning homes for many years as her next job. Milly loved her big garden and canning food for her family. Making dumplings for everyone was a special occasion that we will truly miss. She enjoyed mowing their big yard with Pat and planting flowers on the farm site that they lived on raising their six children. She enjoyed watching her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren playing sports and other activities. She was everyone's biggest supporter and prayed for her whole family daily. Her faith was very important to her! Her other hobby was doing embroidery and giving table cloths and dish towels to her children handmade with love. Millie lived on the farm until the fall of 2016 when she moved to Countryside Assisted Living until her move to the Care Center in November, 2019. She enjoyed the visits of her grandchildren and made sure they always had a meal or snack and lots of love. We will all remember her big smile, feisty attitude and her warm hugs! The memories of the love she showed us will live on in our hearts forever!
Mildred is survived by her children: Alan (Julie) of Lake Crystal, Dale (Special friend Gail) of rural Springfield, Kent (Eileen) of Comfrey, Mark (Monica) of Apple Valley, Beth (Alan) of Leavenworth and Cory's widow Joan and Tommy Wolf of Shakopee; 15 Grandchildren and 16 Great Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Francis; son, Cory; sisters: Roseal Helget, Delrose Chadderdon, Sylvia Augustin and brother Melvin Helget. The family wishes to thank everyone for their visits, kind words and support during this difficult time. No individual thank you's will be sent.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Mar. 16 to Mar. 21, 2020