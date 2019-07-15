|
Nydia Ione (Grundmeyer),(Gruendemann), Schmidt, 89, of Litchfield passed away on July 10 at Meeker Manor in Litchfield. Memorial Service will be held Monday July 22, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Litchfield. Visitation with the family 10 to 11 a.m. Commital Service at McMillian Gardens, Marshfield Wis., at a later date.
Nydia was the only child born to Arthur and Iona Grundmeyer on Dec. 30, 1929 in New Ulm. She graduated from Sleepy Eye High School in 1947. On Sept. 12,1948 she married A. Chester Gruendemann. This marriage was blessed with two girls, Nancy and Cindy. They were married for 58 years until Chet passed away in 2006. On Oct. 25, 2008 she married childhood friend Paul Henry Schmidt, who she fondly called him "Hank". They made their home in Litchfield and spent winters in Mesa Ariz. Nydia worked at Carr Flowers in Hutchinson and Litchfield for 35 years. She loved bowling, dancing and doing crafts.
The surviving family members from her marriage to Chester are daughters: Nancy (Michael) Putzier, Litchfield, Cindy (Douglas) Rehlinger, Plover Wis.; Grandchildren: Adam (Lisa) Brownell Columbus Ohio, Matthew (Johanna) Rehlinger, Madison Wis, Celeste (Michael) Walz Sauk Rapids Wis, Justin (Megan) Putzier, Litchfield. Great-Grandchildren: Alexis and Addisyn Putzier, Cash and Kate Walz, Ellie and Jonas Brownell. The surviving step family from her marriage with Hank are: children Jeri (Jerome) Lensing, Rochester, Jeffery Schmidt, Highlands Ranch Colo, Scott (Deanna) Schmidt, St Michael. Grandchildren; Nick Lensing, Elizabeth (Shawn) Davis, Kathryn (Alex) Massaro all of Rochester. Mary Jo Schmidt, Samantha Schmidt, Paul Schmidt, St Michael. Great-Grandchildren: August, Lindsay, Rachel and Kaitlynn all of Rochester.
