Oliver "Jim" G. Zamzow, 89, of Sleepy Eye, died on May 4, 2019, at Sleepy Eye Care Center in Sleepy Eye. Visitation will be on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sleepy Eye. Service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sleepy Eye, on Wednesday, May 15, at 10:30 a.m. The clergy will be Pastor Nathan Luong. Interment will be at Home Cemetery in Sleepy Eye. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye. On line condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Oliver "Jim" Zamzow was born on Aug. 2, 1929, on the family farm in Three Lakes Township, Redwood Falls, the son of John and Gertrude (Wefers) Zamzow. He was baptized an later confirmed at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Clements. As a youngster he farmed alongside his mother and brothers. He received his education at Redwood Public Schools. He married Joyce Thorston on May 8, 1953, at Sundown Lutheran Church. Oliver worked at the Brickyard in Springfield, Stimperts and was a custodian at St. Mary's School. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Sleepy Eye. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, hunting, dancing, polka, watching Bandwagon-Fun Time Polka, visiting with family and friends and especially spending time with his daughters.
He is survived by his daughters: Leann Zamzow, Jeanette Zamzow and Lois Zamzow, all of Sleepy Eye. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Joyce on May 15, 2017, brothers: Delta "Sonny", Lester, Marlin, John, Denver and sisters, Fern Kitzmann, Inez Schons and Shirley Smetak.
