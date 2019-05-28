|
|
|
Pat J. Steffl, 77, of Sleepy Eye, died on May 27th, at Divine Providence Community Home in Sleepy Eye. Visitation will be on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m., at Sturm Funeral Home, Sleepy Eye and will continue on Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., at the church. There will be a prayer service Friday at 7 p.m., at the funeral home. Service will be held at the Church of the Japanese Martyrs, Leavenworth, on Saturday, June 1, at 10:30 a.m. The clergy will be Father Mark Mallak. Interment will be at the Japanese Martyrs Catholic Cemetery in Leavenworth. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye. On line condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from May 28 to May 30, 2019
