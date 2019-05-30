|
Patrick John Steffl, 77, of Sleepy Eye, died on May 27th, at Divine Providence Community Home in Sleepy Eye. Visitation will be on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m., at Sturm Funeral Home, Sleepy Eye and will continue on Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 am at the church. There will be a prayer service Friday at 7p.m., at the funeral home. Service will be held at Church of the Japanese Martyrs, Leavenworth, on Saturday, June 1, at 10:30 a.m. The clergy will be Father Mark Mallak. Interment will be at the Japanese Martyrs Catholic Cemetery in Leavenworth. Arrangements are with the Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye. On line condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Pat was born on May 24, 1942 in Sleepy Eye, to Cornelius and Lucille (Mc Williams) Steffl. Pat grew up in Sleepy Eye and graduated from St Mary's Catholic School. He married Catherine Ann Rosenstengel on April 20, 1963 at Church of Japanese Martyrs in Leavenworth. Pat and Catherine resided the majority of their years in Leavenworth. On the farm he also ran a small welding business. He was an active member of Church of Japanese Martyrs, Knights of Columbus, and Sleepy Eye/Darfur Sportsman Club.
He is survived by his children and grandchildren: Dennis (Christa) Steffl; Austin, Alex, Anden of Springfield, Connie (Mark) Juenemann; Nicole and Robert of Clements, Lois (Kurt) Meine; Dylan, Baily of Springfield, Elaine (Jon) Vogel; Lindsay, Jordan, and Lexie of Springfield, Leon (Ann) Steffl; Adam and Alexa of Sleepy Eye, Marie (Alan) Steffl; Kenadi, Jaxon and Avery of Sleepy Eye; great grandchildren; Wyatt and Bennett; siblings: Kathleen Robinson of Deer Wood, Neil Steffl of Shoreview and Timothy Steffl of Prior Lake. He was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine and parents Cornelius and Lucille.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from May 30 to June 1, 2019