Paul Schroepfer, 63, of Sleepy Eye, died on Oct. 30, 2019, at Sleepy Eye Medical Center.Visitation will be on Sunday from 4 to 8 p.m., and will continue on Monday from 7:30 until 10a.m., at Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye. There will be a Parish Prayer Service Sunday at 4 p.m., at the funeral home. Funeral Service will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Sleepy Eye, on Monday, Nov. 4, at 10:30 a.m. The clergy will be Msgr. Eugene Lozinski. Interment will be at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Sleepy Eye. Reception to follow in the church social room. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Paul was born on Aug. 25, 1956 to Gerald T. Schroepfer and Joan M. (Braun) Schroepfer in Sleepy Eye. He grew up on the farm in Mulligan Township and attended Country School later graduating from St. Mary's School. On Oct. 15 1976 he married Linda G. Sellner at St. Mary's Church Sleepy Eye. They together made their home on the family farm in 1981. Paul and Linda were dairy farmers until 1997. Paul and Linda grain farmed while Paul also worked at River Region and later moved to his recent position at Steve's Feed now Springfield Creamy Coop Association. Paul was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Catholic United and Knights of Columbus. Paul enjoyed his family, farming and he was always ready to help others.
Paul is survived by his wife Linda; children: Mark (Maria) Schroepfer, Dominic (Stacy) Schroepfer, Gregory (Christa) Schroepfer, Myra Schroepfer; grandchildren: Justine, Cole, Ben, Gretchen, Marshall; sister: Jean Schmitz; sister-in-law, Kari Schieffert; siblings: Stan (Linda) Schroepfer, Beth Schroepfer (Jerry Judkins), Karen (Terry) Gauska, Kathy (Jeff) Mathahs, Glenn (Cindy) Schroepfer and Curt Schroepfer; brother and sisters-in-law: Theresa Thomas, Anna Marie (Craig) Gifford, Larry Mages, Mary Jane (Marty) Hoffmann and David (MaDonna) Sellner; step siblings: Deb (Neal) Pehrson, Darrell (Traci) Abrahamson, Brenda Abrahamson, Dennis (Denise) Abrahamson and nieces and nephews. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, brother; Jim; step father, Dale; sister-in-law, Margaret; brother-in-law; George and grandparents.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Oct. 31 to Nov. 5, 2019