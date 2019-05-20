|
Philip Jerome Heymans, 86, of Sleepy Eye, passed away on May 15, 2019, in Albany. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 P.M., on Friday, May 24, at St. Mary's Church in Sleepy Eye with Monsignor John Richter officiating. Burial will be at the St. Mary's Cemetery in Sleepy Eye. Visitation will be held before the funeral service from 12 to 2 P.M., at St. Mary's Church (Friday, May 24). In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to St. Mary's School or Divine Providence Community Home in Sleepy Eye.
Philip Heymans was born in Sleepy Eye, to Martin and Veronica (Jungers) Heymans on March 18, 1933. He graduated from St. John's University in Collegeville, in 1955. He married Elizabeth 'Betty' Mandell on Aug. 20, 1956. He partnered with his father, Martin, in the Gambles Store, a wholesale hardware business and later Ariens Power Equipment. For many years Phil enjoyed hunting, sailing, and was passionate about aviation. He began flying lessons at age 14 and acquired his pilot license when he was 16. He enjoyed watching a variety of sports and was an avid fan of Notre Dame and St. John's University football. Phil appreciated the aesthetics of modern architecture which was evident in his house he helped build. He was a very supportive father to his eight children. He went above and beyond to help his family and friends with house repairs and building projects. He served on many local committees, the school board, and was well-versed in politics and business. Phil was known by this family and friends to have a funny, dry sense of humor with quick-witted one-liners. He valued family and faith above all else.
He is survived by his sister, Frances Heymans; his children: Steven (Susan Sink), Amy (Kevin) Kluesner, Ann (Larry) Rodich, Greg (Mary), Tim (Annie), Mark (Yoneko), Maria (Paul) Heymans-Becker, and Christina (Mark Herzog) Heymans-Arneson; 18 grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Phil is preceded in death by his wife, Betty; his brother, Robert, and parents Martin and Veronica. The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the staff of Mother of Mercy Senior Living in Albany, for their loving physical and spiritual care and special efforts at the end of Phil's life.
