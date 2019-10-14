|
Phyllis Wersal, 79, of Springfield, died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at her home in Springfield. Visitation will be on Sunday, Oct. 20, from 4 to 7 p.m., at Sturm Funeral Home, Springfield Chapel and will continue on Monday from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m., at St. Raphael Catholic Church, Springfield. Service will be held at St. Raphael Catholic Church, Springfield, on Monday, Oct. 21, at 10:30 a.m. The clergy will be Father Phil Schotzko. Interment will be at St. Raphael Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in Springfield. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Phyllis was born on Aug. 4, 1940, in Comfrey, to Michael and Mathilda (Sellner) Windschitl. She attended the Church of Japanese Martyrs School in Leavenworth and graduated from Comfrey High School in 1958. She married George Wersal, Jr. of Springfield on Sept. 23, 1958. After raising four children, Phyllis worked as Manager of the Springfield Handi-Mart and most recently at Miesen's Color Center. She enjoyed playing cards and games, bowled for many years, was a master Sudoku player, loved all things math, tended to her flowers and garden, and spent time decorating her home, especially for Christmas. Most important to her was hosting Holidays with family, where she would plan and prepare an abundance of home cooked meals.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children: Joan (Tom) Wenisch of Hutchinson, Linda (Mike) Butts of Rogers, Dan (Bonnie) Wersal of Willmar, Jane (Victor) Avila of Thornton, Colo.; 15 grandchildren; six great grandchildren; siblings: Marvin (Esther) Windschitl of Comfrey, Walter (Margaret) Windschitl of Sleepy Eye, and Gladys (Jerry) Homan of Hutchinson; She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George; grandson, Patrick Wenisch; sister, Doris Windschitl; niece, Marie Windschitl; a brother in infancy; and many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Oct. 14 to Oct. 20, 2019